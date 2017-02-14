HS Soccer scores and highlights: February 14 - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

HS Soccer scores and highlights: February 14

By Quinton Walter, Sports Anchor, Reporter
Wichita Falls's Alyssa Salinas preparing for a corner kick vs. Sherman. / Source: KAUZ Wichita Falls's Alyssa Salinas preparing for a corner kick vs. Sherman. / Source: KAUZ
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Girls 

District 5-5A

Braswell  0
Rider        10 
RID: Keeley Ayala, Kiki McClure, Jasmyn Montgomery, Maddi Kyle all 2 G each

Sherman       0
Wichita Falls  4
WF: Alyssa Hollis, Alyssa Mullins, Aeriana Caldwell, Tagan Hansen G each

District 3-4A

Decatur        3
Burkburnett  6
BURK: Marley Cooke 5 G, Lauren Johnston 1 G

Bridgeport   
Hirschi
PPD Wednesday 4:30 p.m.

Boys

District 5-5A

Rider       1
Braswell  0
RID: Aaron Lange G

Wichita Falls 
Sherman 
PPD Wednesday 5 p.m.

District 3-4A

Decarur        0
Burkburnett  1
BURK: Simao Alves G

Bridgeport  
Hirschi
PPD Wednesday 6:30 p.m.

