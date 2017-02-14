HS Basketball scores and highlights: February 14 - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

HS Basketball scores and highlights: February 14

By Adam Ostrow, Sports Anchor
Bowie's Kamryn Cantwell looks over the defense. / Source: KAUZ Bowie's Kamryn Cantwell looks over the defense. / Source: KAUZ
Girls

Bi-District

Reg. I-4A

Iowa Park          19
#15 Brownwood  37 - Watch highlights here!

Graham        38
Sweetwater  51 - Watch highlights here!

Reg. I-3A

Cisco         25
#10 Bowie  53 - Watch highlights above!

Bowie advances to face Stanton in Area Rd (TBD)

Peaster  49
Holliday  31 - Watch highlights here!

Reg. I-1A

Harrold     19
Paducah  67

Crowell  37
Valley     52

Boys

District 5-5A

Rider              29
Wichita Falls  25 - Watch highlights here!
RID: tied for 3rd with Sherman, will play tiebreaker (TBD)

District 6-4A

#12 Hirschi  92 (7-1)
Vernon         51 (0-8)

#18 Burkburnett  71 (6-2)
Iowa Park           48 (2-6)
IP: Keaton Jackson 12 pts

District 8-3A

City View   53 (7-7)
Jacksboro  51 (3-11)
CV: Clinches playoff spot (1st since 2005) - Watch highlights here!

Boyd      44 (1-13)
Nocona  75 (11-3)
NOC: Clinches 2nd seed

District 9-2A

#14 Petrolia  61 (12-2)
#13 Electra   44 (13-1)
ELE: Wins 9-2A title outright (1st-ever) - Watch highlights to the right!

Munday  30 (4-10)
Olney     42 (8-6)

Seymour     44 (8-6)
Archer City  66 (8-6)

Olney, Seymour, Archer City all tied for final 2 playoff spots, will play tiebreaker (TBD)

Windthorst  57 (3-11)
Quanah      51 (0-14)

District 21-1A

Bellevue  53 (9-3)
Midway    43 (7-5)

Slidell          57 (11-1)
Forestburg  51 (9-3)

Bellevue & Forestburg: tied for 2nd/3rd place, will play tiebreaker (TBD)

Prairie Valley  58 (3-9)
Saint Jo          60 (3-9)

TAPPS 1-1A (tiebreaker)

Amarillo Holy Cross  47 (6-5)
Christ Academy        33 (5-6)

Non-District

#6 Notre Dame        52
Plainview Christian  69

