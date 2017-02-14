HS Basketball scores and highlights: February 14

Bowie's Kamryn Cantwell looks over the defense. / Source: KAUZ

Girls

Bi-District

Reg. I-4A

Iowa Park 19

#15 Brownwood 37 - Watch highlights here!

Graham 38

Sweetwater 51 - Watch highlights here!

Reg. I-3A

Cisco 25

#10 Bowie 53 - Watch highlights above!

Bowie advances to face Stanton in Area Rd (TBD)

Peaster 49

Holliday 31 - Watch highlights here!

Reg. I-1A

Harrold 19

Paducah 67

Crowell 37

Valley 52

Boys

District 5-5A

Rider 29

Wichita Falls 25 - Watch highlights here!

RID: tied for 3rd with Sherman, will play tiebreaker (TBD)

District 6-4A

#12 Hirschi 92 (7-1)

Vernon 51 (0-8)

#18 Burkburnett 71 (6-2)

Iowa Park 48 (2-6)

IP: Keaton Jackson 12 pts

District 8-3A

City View 53 (7-7)

Jacksboro 51 (3-11)

CV: Clinches playoff spot (1st since 2005) - Watch highlights here!

Boyd 44 (1-13)

Nocona 75 (11-3)

NOC: Clinches 2nd seed

District 9-2A

#14 Petrolia 61 (12-2)

#13 Electra 44 (13-1)

ELE: Wins 9-2A title outright (1st-ever) - Watch highlights to the right!

Munday 30 (4-10)

Olney 42 (8-6)

Seymour 44 (8-6)

Archer City 66 (8-6)

Olney, Seymour, Archer City all tied for final 2 playoff spots, will play tiebreaker (TBD)

Windthorst 57 (3-11)

Quanah 51 (0-14)

District 21-1A

Bellevue 53 (9-3)

Midway 43 (7-5)

Slidell 57 (11-1)

Forestburg 51 (9-3)

Bellevue & Forestburg: tied for 2nd/3rd place, will play tiebreaker (TBD)

Prairie Valley 58 (3-9)

Saint Jo 60 (3-9)

TAPPS 1-1A (tiebreaker)

Amarillo Holy Cross 47 (6-5)

Christ Academy 33 (5-6)

Non-District

#6 Notre Dame 52

Plainview Christian 69

