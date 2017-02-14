WFISD gets progress report on 3 campuses that need improvement

Authorities say a Las Vegas police officer used a stun gun seven times and a mixed martial arts neck hold to subdue an unarmed man who died after a foot chase through a casino over the weekend.
President Donald Trump's 2018 budget will include a paid family leave plan.
One person is dead after a speeding vehicle drove through Times Square in New York during lunch time.
The “Buy a Brick & Support Lake Wichita” fundraising project kicked off Thursday evening. The fundraiser will help build the Lake Wichita Veterans Memorial Plaza, estimated to cost over 2 million dollars. A donation of $500,000 was also made to the Veteran’s Plaza by local veteran and Wichita Falls businessman Harry Patterson, who said the Veterans Memorial Plaza is long overdue.
