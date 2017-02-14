WFISD gets progress report on 3 campuses that need improvement - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

WFISD gets progress report on 3 campuses that need improvement

By Ian Klein, Reporter
By Danielle Malagarie, Reporter, Weekend Anchor
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -- The Wichita Falls Independent School District board members learned how three campuses that failed to meet state standards are doing at Tuesday's board meeting.

These campuses, Improvement Required Campuses, are schools that failed to meet three out of four state standards in areas like testing and student progress.

The schools on the list are Burgess Elementary, Washington Elementary and Kirby Middle School.

At the meeting, a liaison between the district and TEA told board members the schools are seeing some progress.

However the district realizes they still have a ways to go.

"Is the progress as fast as you want to?  Of course not, because each one of those campuses have had issues in the past that have boiled up into where they are now," said WFISD Associate Superintendent Peter Griffiths. "So all three principles are doing their best to make those changes, as well as their staff. Everyone is working really hard to do what is best for the kids," said Griffiths.

Principals at those schools say they are concerned with the amount of time they have to spend off campus for state required meetings and trainings since becoming an Improvement Required Campus.

The board and educators both agree that someone to help with the workload on these campuses will benefit everyone.

The board members said it is an easy fix, adding a similar system is already in place.

The district is also looking at bids from food service management companies and one of them, Chartwells, works with Midwestern State University.

Board members said the are looking for a company that will prep and cook meals in house, but add they are nervous about getting into a long term contract.

No bid has been accepted, and the board is requesting more information from Chartwells.

WFISD’s goal is to have more students eat nutritious meals at school since for some students it is the only meals they get.

