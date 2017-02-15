Americans Projected To Have Spent $2 Billion On Flowers For Valentines Day

Americans were expected to spend $18.2 billion on Valentines Day this year. That's down $1.5 billion after a record breaking $19.7 billion in projected Valentines Day spending. The National Retail Federation estimated that U.S. consumers spent an average $136.57, that's down from last year’s record-high $146.84.



While national sales were expected to be lower than normal in Wichita Falls the House of Flowers off 9th street said they've seen just as many sales as last year, the majority of which come in at the last minute for the holiday.



"We're kinda on that last push right now you know at the end of the marathon you know it's there you got about five more miles to go so this is our five mile

day," said Bevin Gribble.



Valentines Day is happy occasion for most but Gribble said that as a floral designer the work she does for last minute orders can be incredibly stressful.



"It is so worth it though because I know what women are going to feel like when they get all these beautiful things so it's a good thing," said Gribble.



Normally Gribble said the shop will see around 150-200 orders come in during businesses hours on Valentines Day. On Tuesday Gribble and her fellow workers had to come in early to keep up with demand.



"I hope they get the enjoyment out of it that we get creating it and putting it together for them," said Gribble.



According to the NRF nearly 35% of will be buying their significant other flowers on V-Day with overall floral spending projected to go beyond $2 billion.



