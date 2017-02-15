Texan serving 10 years in fake officer case gets more prison - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Texan serving 10 years in fake officer case gets more prison

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) - A convicted felon already serving 10 years for pretending to be a Texas police officer has been sentenced to eight more years for firearms violations.

Federal prosecutors on Tuesday announced the penalty for Michael Gelagotis (gehl-uh-GOH'-tuhs) of Beaumont. Gelagotis last August pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm over his 2015 arrest for violating probation in a 2009 case of impersonating a public servant.

Gelagotis in 2016 pleaded guilty to impersonating a public servant, in another case, and to unlawful possession of body armor by a felon. He received 10 years.

Gelagotis in 1993 was convicted of risk of injury in New Haven, Connecticut, and in 1997 of grand larceny, in Newport, Vermont.

Gelagotis in 2013 was part of a Houston Rockets halftime ceremony honoring law officers.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

