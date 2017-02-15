Interfaith Outreach open house

Interfaith Ministries in Wichita Falls has a new name, but is still offering the same services to people when they need it most.
It's become Interfaith Outreach to help give people a better understanding of the services they offer.
During an open house Tuesday night, members of the community were able to learn more about the programs provided, as well as sign up.
Kris Gossom, Interfaith Outreach's Executive Director, said "This was really exciting for me that we made this change. This organization has been here since 1982, and we are still Interfaith. That's our backbone, but we are moving slightly into the future in a different direction."
Their main outreach is still providing assistance to people when they need help getting back on their feet during challenging times in their lives.
