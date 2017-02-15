Texas splits with other states, defends Trump travel ban - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Texas splits with other states, defends Trump travel ban

Source RNN Source RNN

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Texas is splitting with other states and defending President Donald Trump's ban on travelers from seven predominantly Muslim nations.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed documents with the San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday asking the court to reconsider its decision not to immediately reinstate the ban. Paxton says the ban is a legal exercise of presidential authority.

A three-judge panel last Thursday refused to block a lower court decision that suspended the ban. The panel rejected the Trump administration's claim of presidential authority and concluded that the order was unlikely to survive the legal challenge mounted by the states of Washington and Minnesota.

The 9th Circuit will decide whether to have a larger panel of judges reconsider that decision.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • TRAFFIC ALERT: I-35 closures in Fort Worth area

    TRAFFIC ALERT: I-35 closures in Fort Worth area

    Friday, May 19 2017 8:46 PM EDT2017-05-20 00:46:01 GMT
    Source: MGNSource: MGN

    Due to potential rain in the forecast, some lane closures have been updated for the weekend in Fort Worth.  

    Due to potential rain in the forecast, some lane closures have been updated for the weekend in Fort Worth.  

  • What to do to avoid flooded roads

    What to do to avoid flooded roads

    Friday, May 19 2017 8:24 PM EDT2017-05-20 00:24:47 GMT
    FloodingFlooding

    There has been heavy rainfall across much of Texoma.

    There has been heavy rainfall across much of Texoma.

  • Electra residents still without power 24 hours after storms

    Electra residents still without power 24 hours after storms

    Friday, May 19 2017 8:20 PM EDT2017-05-20 00:20:15 GMT

    People living in Electra are still in the dark Friday after the transmission lines to their power source were damaged in Thursday’s storms. 

    People living in Electra are still in the dark Friday after the transmission lines to their power source were damaged in Thursday’s storms. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly