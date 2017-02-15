Texas splits with other states, defends Trump travel ban

Due to potential rain in the forecast, some lane closures have been updated for the weekend in Fort Worth.
Due to potential rain in the forecast, some lane closures have been updated for the weekend in Fort Worth.
There has been heavy rainfall across much of Texoma.
There has been heavy rainfall across much of Texoma.
People living in Electra are still in the dark Friday after the transmission lines to their power source were damaged in Thursday’s storms.
People living in Electra are still in the dark Friday after the transmission lines to their power source were damaged in Thursday’s storms.
Newschannel 6 Morning Anchor Ava Van Valen has put together some events that are taking place around town this weekend.
Newschannel 6 Morning Anchor Ava Van Valen has put together some events that are taking place around town this weekend.
The First Alert severe storms poured down on our roads and our rodeos too. The storms put a damper on celebrations for the 72nd annual Santa Rosa Round Up. Grounds crews started working Friday morning to make sure the rodeo was open that night.
The First Alert severe storms poured down on our roads and our rodeos too. The storms put a damper on celebrations for the 72nd annual Santa Rosa Round Up. Grounds crews started working Friday morning to make sure the rodeo was open that night.