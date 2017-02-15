Heroes of Texoma: LCpl Adan Donaghey

This week's Hero of Texoma has only been in the United States Marines for a little over a year and a half, but he plans to spend at least the next 19 years serving our country.

From WWII to Desert Storm, Adan Donaghey's family has fought for our country. So, it came as no surprise to them when he chose to continue the family's legacy of service.

Donaghey was born in Wichita Falls and raised in Holliday and Burkburnett.

Before accepting his high school diploma he had his heart set on joining the military.

"He started ROTC throughout high school so he was kind of prepping himself," his father Charles Donaghey said.

On July 13th, 2015, Adan Donaghey made a commitment to the United States Marines.

"I was all for it. I still am. I love my job. I love what I do. I love serving my country," he said.

LCpl Donaghey has yet to be deployed but when the time comes he will be ready thanks to his training in California and North Carolina.

"I've met a lot of people. I have met career friends," he said.

The traveling is something his family is getting used to.

"We miss him. But we know he's going to better himself. So, we're happy for him and support him and I'm glad he's in there," Charles said.

As his military career gets off the ground it is seen as another generation added to his family's service to our country.

"It's a real dedicated type job that you have to be head strong, solid mind and a strong backbone, and that's what he's got," Charles said.

Samantha Forester, Newschannel 6

