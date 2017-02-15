Young millennials top list of worst behaved drivers

The American Automobile Association is alerting drivers after a recent study found young people are the riskiest drivers in the U.S.

“I mean I have sped a little bit,” said Jessie Tidwell a freshman at Midwestern State University. “I always catch myself. You sometimes you just get lost in the moment you just look down and are like ‘oh oops.’”

AAA said about 9 in every 10 drivers from 19 to 24 years old drive recklessly.

“They're not thinking rationally about the outcome when they get behind the wheel,” said Dave Ruhe who has been teaching defensive driving at Sue’s Drive Rite for 20 years.

It’s a passion of his, following an accident that could have ended his life when a young man blew through a stop light.

“I thought a 727-jet air plane was landing on me,” said Ruhe. “I got hit by a pick-up truck doing an excess of 150 miles per hour. I should have died.”

50% of young drivers have admitted to driving through a red light. That is 14% higher than other drivers.



“They're not invincible,” said Ruhe. “Their life can change in a matter of seconds.”

Steven Ellerkamb sees constant reckless driving when he walks across campus at Midwestern State University.



“Whether that is run through a stop signs treat them like yield signs crossing over crosswalks...not stopping for pedestrians it's a lot different than what it used to be,” said Ellerkamb. “Most of the time you see their faces down when they're driving.”

When it comes to using phones when driving, young drivers are 1.6 times more likely.

“I value my life,” said Tidwell. “I want to keep living my life and so i try not to. my phone is usually in the passenger’s seat off.”