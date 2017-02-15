Wichita Falls Latinos concerned about ICE raids

Raids by federal officers concerned the Wichita Falls Latino community.

The founder of Cafe Con Leche, Gonzalo Robles, said despite no arrests made in Texoma he says families he works with are still afraid of being deported.

"There's been a lot of concern in the Hispanic community with the raids," Robles said. "The conversation, the attitude, the comments going on in social media, the level of anxiety among the families and the kids is beyond comprehension."

Robles said parents he works with are fearful of even doing their daily routine.

"A lot of them, when they take their students to school, their anxiety level is going through the roof," Robles said.

Many of the people arrested during the raids were criminals.

"If the ones they are taking are criminals, gang members, and anyone that has violated the law, then that's fine," Robles said.

Civil rights attorney, Rick Bunch, said those being arrested have a right to a lawyer.

"They're being denied access, equal protection under the law and also their civil rights being violated by not having any due process at all in some cases," said Bunch.

Robles said he believes at the end of the day the people of Wichita Falls support hard working people.

"I believe the people of Wichita Falls are caring, compassionate and just," Robles said.

Robles said his organized is just waiting to see how the Trump administration will expand immigration policy.

Jesse Canales, Newschannel 6

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved