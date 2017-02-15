Vitro Architectural Glass's first North American jumbo coater coming to WF

Vitro Architectural Glass's crown jewel North American plant will be in Wichita Falls.

Excitement is in the air at the facility because of the $55 million dollar project expansion that will bring their first large jumbo coater in North America to the Falls.

It will mean more business and at least 50 new jobs.

"We are really excited," Bill Haley, Plant Manager of Vitro said. "The whole factory is excited. This is going to be great for the factory and for the community of Wichita Falls."

It means Vitro's two newest glass coater's will be in Texoma.

"The fact that this jumbo coater is coming here, it places us right at the top of the list as far as capabilities of Vitro Architectural Glass," Haley said. "This is really going to bring us to the cutting edge of technology."

It does not just bode well for the plant.

"This would just be another one of those projects that says Wichita Falls has the workforce and the infrastructure that we need to handle these sorts of facilities," Henry Florsheim, CEO of the Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce said. "Manufacturing jobs are the types of jobs we want because they pay good wages."

Haley said none of this would have been possible without the support of local leadership, including Wichita Falls paying up to $3 million dollars in hopes to lure in the project.

"The city, county leadership, Burkburnett and Wichita falls, they want to see what's best here for the people, for the community and for the businesses," Haley said.

This is something Florsheim echoes and wants to continue to see.

"We've had some good growth in manufacturing lately with some new recruitments and expansions by our local manufacturers," Florsheim said. "That's a statement by Vitro that's says Wichita Falls is going to be the center piece of our North American operations."

Both Haley and Florsheim said that if this expansion was not brought to the Wichita Falls plant, it could have hurt jobs and business, adding to the excitement.

Haley said that this is their home too and they feel integrated into the community, which makes landing this expansion just that much sweeter.

