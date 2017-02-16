Rider baseball trio signs to play in college

Rider's Tyler Latham was one of 3 Raiders to sign Wednesday / Source: KAUZ

Rider High School's baseball team is a preseason state title contender, and Wednesday illustrated part of the reason why.

Three Raiders signed to play college baseball, before the season even got started.

Jakob Kroupa and Tyler Latham both signed to play close to home at Vernon College, while Matt Kennedy signed to play at Redlands College in El Reno, Oklahoma.

The Raiders, ranked #5 in Class 5A according to txhighschoolbaseball.com, open their regular season a week from Thursday at the Lewisville Lake Cities Classic.

