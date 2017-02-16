HS scoreboard roundup: Feb. 15 - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

HS scoreboard roundup: Feb. 15

By Adam Ostrow, Sports Anchor
Hirschi's Carlos Melo lines up to take a free kick Wednesday against Bridgeport / Source: KAUZ Hirschi's Carlos Melo lines up to take a free kick Wednesday against Bridgeport / Source: KAUZ
Soccer

5-5A Boys

Wichita Falls  2 (3-1-2)
Sherman        2 
WF: Adrian Botello/Alex Ramirez G each

3-4A Boys

Bridgeport  1 
Hirschi       1 (0-1-1)
HIR: Carlos Melo G (73'), Martin Cerna A - Watch highlights above!

3-4A Girls

Bridgeport  1
Hirschi       2 (2-0)
HIR: Taneisha Harrell 2 G

Softball

Non-District

Burkburnett  11
Henrietta      10
BURK: Faith Hollingsworth 3 hits, 3 RBI
HEN: Maddie Brown 4 RBI, Katie Newberry 3 hits, 3 RBI

