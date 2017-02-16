Texas constable critically hurt after he's struck by pickup

DAYTON, Texas (AP) - A Houston-area law enforcement officer is hospitalized in critical condition after he was struck by a pickup that barreled through a traffic barricade.

Liberty County Precinct 1 constable Justin Johnston was directing traffic along a busy route near Dayton on Wednesday when authorities say the pickup driver drove on the road's shoulder to avoid a line of vehicles.

The pickup drove through the barricade, struck a Liberty County sheriff's patrol car and then hit Johnston, who suffered a head injury.

Liberty County sheriff's Capt. Ken DeFoor told KHOU-TV that officers who were directing traffic had the emergency lights on their vehicles flashing and couldn't be missed.

Both Johnston and the driver of the pickup were flown to a hospital. Authorities say a child in the pickup suffered minor injuries.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed