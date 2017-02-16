BBB- Wichita Falls Warns Consumers Of Tax Scams

Deputy Interior Minister Ali Asghar Ahmadi told journalists earlier in the day that more than 40 million Iranians voted in Friday's election. That puts turnout above 70 percent.
Report: Trump tells Russian visitors his firing of 'nut job' Comey as FBI director took off the pressure he was feeling from investigation.
Of the 10 horses in the Preakness, half were not in the Kentucky Derby, putting all on eyes the two frontrunners, but Always Dreaming faded in the second half of the race and Cloud Computing edged Classic Empire just before the wire to take the win.
As he looks ahead to speech in Saudi Arabia, Trump considers toning down anti-Muslim rhetoric that marked his campaign.
NAACP president to leave office as civil rights group undertakes changes in mission and goals.
