Austin reaches $3.25M settlement with family of slain teen

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Officials in Austin have approved a $3.25 million settlement with the family of a teenager who was running naked along a street when he was fatally shot by a police officer.

The city council approved the settlement Thursday with the family of David Joseph, who was killed in February 2016 by officer Geoffrey Freeman.

Freeman had responded to reports of a naked man disturbing neighbors and running in the street. The 17-year-old Joseph sprinted toward Freeman when he exited his patrol car. Freeman has said he feared for his life when he fired at the teen, who was not armed.

A Travis County grand jury declined to indict Freeman but he was fired from the force.

The city late last year reached a $35,000 settlement with Freeman.

