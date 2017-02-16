Warming Trend Through Thursday

Today will play out much like Monday did with a cool morning and a pleasant, warm afternoon. Fog isn't out of the question this morning, but the high impact fog will be east of Texoma. This afternoon will pleasant despite a north breeze. Highs will be in the low and mid 70s. There's a fair chance we'll see 80 tomorrow and perhaps upper 80s Thursday. A cold front will come through Friday bringing north winds and more seasonable weather back to Texoma. There is some uncertainty about temperatures Saturday. Its possible that high temperatures may be around 50 degrees. Sunday will be a windy and warmer day with highs near 70.

John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist