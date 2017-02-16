San Antonio officer fatally shoots shotgun-wielding man

SAN ANTONIO (AP) - San Antonio police say an officer has shot and killed a shotgun-wielding suspect who aimed at officers trying to serve a narcotics warrant at a home.

Police Chief William McManus says the armed man was shot once and died at the scene late Thursday morning. The officer who opened fire was not hurt.

McManus says the shooting took place as officers, some in uniform and others undercover, entered the home and a suspect pulled a sawed-off shotgun. Police detained several other people at the residence for questioning.

San Antonio police didn't immediately announce any arrests in the drug-related investigation.

The name of the man who died wasn't immediately released. Further details weren't immediately available.

