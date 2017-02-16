Great Texas Warrant Roundup coming up

If you have any outstanding unpaid tickets, now is the time to take care of them.

The Great Texas Warrant Roundup is taking place February 25th through March 10th.

City officials would like for residents to take care of unpaid balances before they have to make an arrest.

Stan Horton, Court Administrator for the city of Wichita Falls said some people refuse to pay their tickets. Those people will go to jail.

But he said for people willing to come to the municipal court to speak with him or his employees, they will work out a plan with you.

"Others that simply forgot, or had a medical issue, or had a financial issue come up, or lost their job they get scared and they don't want to come down here. Our goal is to take that fear away, have them come in (and) work with us and not put them in jail," Horton said.

If you do not take care of your warrants it could land you behind bars for a few days at least. Horton said if arrested you will sit in jail for $150 each day until the warrant is paid off.

You can pay in person or by mail at Wichita Falls Municipal Court, 611 Bluff St Wichita Falls, TX 76301.

You can also pay online by heading to www.wichitafalls.gov.

Click Municipal Court tab and then click Pay a Fine.

Copyright 2016 KAUZ All Rights Reserved

