Iwo Jima survivors descend on Wichita Falls for annual reunion

Registration wraps up Thursday night for the 26th annual Southwest Iwo Jima Survivor/WWII Reunion.

The four-day event honors veterans and their families for sacrifices they made for our country more than seven decades ago.

Lynette Brown, President of the Southwest Iwo Jima Survivor/WWII Reunion, got involved in organizing the event after attending and speaking to one of the veterans.

She said the veteran spoke to her like she was family.

Now, she and many others are working to make sure this extended family of theirs is honored each year in Wichita Falls for the sacrifices they made during the Battle of Iwo Jima and during WWII.

"We just encourage the city to come out and hear them (and) meet them and listen to their stories. They're unfortunately passing away because of their age. They're 90, 93 years old," she said.

Many of the veterans and their families kicked off the long weekend by registering at the Holiday Inn Express Thursday afternoon.

Friday morning will be opening ceremonies followed by a visit to Sheppard Elementary.

Saturday morning there will be the flag raising ceremony followed by the POW/MIA All Forces Dinner.

If you could like to purchase a ticket there are still a few available. Call Brown at 940-733-3735 to make your ticket reservation.

Sunday morning the event will wrap up with a memorial service.

