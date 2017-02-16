WFISD makes effort to repeal A-F school rating system

WFISD is joining several districts across the state that are hoping to repeal the A-F school rating system.

The district has approved a resolution to send to the Texas legislature about its concerns that this system has not improved the performance of the schools or students, adding these ratings are mostly based on STAAR test scores.

The resolutions also offers an alternative to the A-F rating system, like a community based accountability system that would allow the district to design its own system of assessment and accountability.

