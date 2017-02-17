High schools roundup: February 16 - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

High schools roundup: February 16

By Adam Ostrow, Sports Anchor
Connect
The District 9-2A three-way tiebreaker started Thursday night / Source: KAUZ The District 9-2A three-way tiebreaker started Thursday night / Source: KAUZ
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Basketball

Girls Area Round

Glen Rose           63
#20 Burkburnett  54
BURK: Paradize Jackson 26 pts, Eternity Jackson 12 pts, Chloe Gibbs 10

Girls' Playoff Warmup

#4 Notre Dame  37
Lub. All Saints  42
ND: Sophie Luig 16 pts, Keeley Johnston 13

Boys 9-2A Tiebreaker

Archer City  50
Seymour     60

Seymour plays Olney Friday at 7 p.m. in Windthorst
Winner is 3rd seed. If Olney loses, they play Archer City Saturday for 4th

Softball

Jacksboro Tournament

Wichita Falls  9
Jacksboro      3

Childress        1
Wichita Falls  8

Holliday  8
Olney     0

Benbrook  7
Holliday    8

Tournament of Champions - Carrollton

Rider        6
Eaton JV  0

Copyright 2017 KAUZ Sports All Rights Reserved

Powered by Frankly