High schools roundup: February 16

\Wichita Falls Nighthawks highlights
Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame 2017 class honored in Wichita Falls
HS Diamond scores and highlights
Of the 10 horses in the Preakness, half were not in the Kentucky Derby, putting all on eyes the two frontrunners, but Always Dreaming faded in the second half of the race and Cloud Computing edged Classic Empire just before the wire to take the win.
Highlights of Petrolia's shutout win over Forsan, and full scores and re-scheduling announcements from Friday night!
