Texoma's Most Wanted 2/17/17

By Jarred Burk, Digital Content Manager
Juan Almendarez

Hispanic Male

DOB:  06-29-86  Bro/Bro

375 Lbs. / 5’11” Tall

 Wanted For: Violation of Probation - Obstruction or Retaliation

Leslie Leigh Williams

White Female

DOB: 06-12-72  Blo/Bro

150 Lbs. / 5’09” Tall		 Wanted For:  Surety Off  Bond - Assault Family Violence

Clinton Wade Williams

White Male

DOB:  04-24-84  Bro/Blu

165 Lbs. / 6’0” Tall

Wanted For:  Violation of Probation - Assault Family Violence with

Previous Convictions

Aaron Floyd Taylor

Black Male

DOB:  07-09-88  Blk/Bro

250 Lbs. / 5’11” Tall

Wanted For:  Bond Revocation - Manufacture / Delivery of

Controlled Substance

These Individual are Wanted as of 02-17-2017

IMPORTANT: THESE FUGITIVES SHOULD BE CONSIDERED DANGEROUS AND POSSIBLY ARMED. NEVER ATTEMPT TO APPREHEND THESE SUBJECTS YOURSELF.

IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION ON THE LOCATION OF ANY OF THESE FUGITIVES, PLEASE CALL CRIME STOPPERS 24 HOURS A DAY AT 940-322-9888.   IF YOU ARE CALLING OUTSIDE THE WICHITA FALLS AREA, CALL 1-800-322-9888.  TEXT A TIP TO CRIMES (274637) WFCRIME WITH MESSAGEAND SEND.

YOU CAN ALSO SUBMIT TIPS ON THE WICHITA FALLS CRIME STOPPERS MOST WANTED FACEBOOK PAGE.

YOU DO NOT HAVE TO GIVE YOUR NAME OR ANY OTHER PERSONAL INFORMATION TO SUBMIT TIPS.  IF YOUR TIP LEADS TO THE ARREST OF A FUGITIVE, YOU COULD EARN A CASH REWARD.

