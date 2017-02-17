Wichita Falls man dies in accident near Harrold

A Wichita Falls man died after wrecking his truck in Wilbarger County on Thursday.

72-year-old Charles Preston Warman was driving his car on FM 1763 about six miles south of Harrold around 6:30 p.m. when he failed to make a turn in the roadway. His vehicle left the road and rolled several times, ejecting Warman.

Warman was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.