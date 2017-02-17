Ex-Texas police chief convicted of having sex with minor

WAXAHACHIE, Texas (AP) - A former North Texas police chief has been convicted of sexual contact and sexual assault counts relating to his online enticement and sexual relationship with a 14-year-old girl.

The Waxahachie Daily Light (http://bit.ly/2lTJt41) reports an Ellis County jury deliberated just over two hours before finding ex-Maypearl Chief Kevin Coffey guilty of both counts of an indictment accusing him of sexual contact and sexual assault of a minor on Jan. 1, 2015.

Coffey testified that although he may have texted and touched the girl inappropriately, he did not have sex with her.

The sentencing phase of the trial begins Tuesday morning. Coffey could be sentenced to up to 20 years in prison for each of the two counts.

Maypearl, a town of about 900, is 30 miles southwest of Dallas.

Information from: WAXAHACHIE DAILY LIGHT, http://www.waxahachiedailylight.com

