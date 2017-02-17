EITC qualifiers still waiting for tax refund

The North Texas United Way has seen a steady increase of people coming to their location on Armory road to file taxes.

Nakeya Robertson came in Friday afternoon.

“It hasn't been a long process,” said Robertson. “It should be in and out for us today. It's a little later than we usually file but today we just came in for just personal. I'm in school and working just trying to figure out a time to come in.”Robertson qualifies for the Earned Income Tax Credit, and isn’t worried about the announcement from the IRS say those apart of the program won’t see their refunds quickly.

“We have money saved up to where we're okay with getting it back late if that happens,” said Robertson.

The delay is due to the IRS cracking down on tax fraud associated with the EITC program.

They say in the past, they have seen the most tax fraud out of that program.

That is why they announced at the end of 2016 they would be holding tax filings until February 15.

Now, the earliest someone in the program can expect their refund to hit their bank account is February 27.

Tax filer Genevieve Anderson said most people coming in are aware of the IRS delay, but were still confused when coming in to file.

“They've been like ‘wait a minute I thought I'd get it right at the fifteenth,’” said Anderson.

Others knew and decided to delay filing.

“They didn't want to get in here and not get their money right away,” said Anderson. “The 211 operators are getting calls asking well when my money is coming to me. We don't know, even those who file now may have a delay.”

That is because it goes in the order of those who file, which is why Anderson encourages everyone to get it done as early as possible.

“Getting it done ahead of time gives you heads up on what you are either getting back or what you're going to owe and what you need to prepare and what you need to plan to pay for that.”

Anyone who has filed their taxes can click here to track their refund.