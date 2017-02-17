New downtown restaurant making bold changes

A new Wichita Falls business is preparing to open in the future and they are taking a big step towards it by giving their building a different look.

It is at The Highlander Public House near 8th and Scott downtown.

The signage for the restaurant went up Friday.

Eric Scott, Owner and Executive Chef, said he is not sure if it is the biggest sign in Wichita Falls, but he is going to call it the biggest.

It is just one of many bold things being done at the future restaurant.

"We've got the restaurant and bar," Scott said. "We are going to have a huge patio, dog friendly hopefully if the city lets us, so we will be a reason to come down here."

It is another step towards the cities goal to revitalize downtown and grow the population.

Scott believes there is a lot to do in the area and wants people to enjoy it.

"We are excited to be downtown," Scott said. "There's lots of great people down here and lots of great businesses. Honestly, I think all of Wichita Falls is missing out by not hanging out down here."

He admitted that there are not a lot of diverse places to hangout downtown right now, but that could be changing in the future.

The Highlander Public House will be a Texas pub with steak, chicken, sandwiches and burgers.

Scott said they also have some old-school pub food on the menu like shepherds pie and fish and chips.

They will be open until 2 a.m., but not just serving alcohol.

The kitchen will be open until two as well, adding something different to downtown Wichita Falls.

