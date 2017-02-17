Mustangs open LSC slate with Friday sweep against Falcons

Midwestern State opened up Lone Star Conference play with a doubleheader sweep Friday night at Mustangs Park with MSU taking down UT Permian Basin 3-1 in game one before rallying for a 5-3 decision to conclude the evening.

GAME 1 RECAP

Erin Knox matched a season-high six strikeouts while hitting a two-run home run to lift Midwestern State to a 3-1 win in its Lone Star Conference opener.



Midwestern State (7-6, 1-0 LSC) struck for all three runs in the first inning on three hits with Lauren Lindgren and Taylor Bermudes leading the Mustangs off with back-to-back singles. A throwing error by the Falcons catcher plated Lindgren before Knox drove in a pair of runs with a two-run homer to left field for a 3-0 MSU lead.



UT Permian Basin (1-10, 0-1 LSC) denied the Mustangs a shutout with a run in the seventh. The Falcons placed two runners on base with no outs after Lizzie Souza singled and Adrianna Berzoza walked to begin the UTPB inning. A pair of groundouts scored Souza for a 3-1 game before a fly out to left field sealed the win for the Mustangs.

GAME 2 RECAP

An RBI single up the middle for Lauren Lindgren in the sixth inning drove in the game-winning run while Peyton Helton pitched six scoreless frames with a season-high six strikeouts to lead Midwestern State to a come-from-behind 5-3 victory in game two.



UT Permian Basin (1-11, 0-2 LSC) scored three runs with two outs in the top of the first with the Falcons totaling six hits in the frame. A two-run shot for Daisy Aguilar gave UTPB a 2-0 advantage with two outs after Melissa Zuniga reached earlier in the inning with a single to left center. Alexis Watson delivered a third-straight single following Aguilar's home run to extend the UTPB lead to 3-0 before a grounder to short left the bases loaded for the Falcons.



A leadoff home run to left field for Lindgren cut into the UTPB lead in the bottom of the first with Lindgren recording her third homer of the season.



In the third inning, Midwestern State (8-6, 2-0 LSC) escaped a bases-loaded jam with Helton posting a pair of strikeouts to keep the score at 3-1.



The Mustangs evened the contest in the bottom of the third with Misty Muniz leading off the inning with a double to left center before Lindgren singled to right for two on with no out. A groundout to the shortstop for Taylor Bermudes scored the first run of the inning for MSU before a fielder's choice for Kelcee Thompson knotted the game up at 3-3. Singles for Carli Woolsey and Taylor Brintzenhoff loaded the bases with two outs for the Mustangs but a groundout to third prevented the Maroon and Gold from moving in front.



A leadoff double to left center for Taylor Mordecai got the Mustangs going in the sixth inning. Mordecai advanced to third on a groundout to second by Amanda Thomas before a Muniz single put runners on the corners with one out. Lindgren came through once again for MSU with an RBI single up the middle to propel the Mustangs to a 4-3 advantage while a sacrifice fly to left field for Knox plated Muniz for a 5-3 game.



The Falcons threatened in the top of the seventh, loading the bases after three singles with one out. However, Helton fanned the final two batters to seal the comeback victory for the Mustangs.

