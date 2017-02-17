HS Soccer scores and highlights: February 17 - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

HS Soccer scores and highlights: February 17

By Quinton Walter, Sports Anchor, Reporter
Rider's Aaron Lange gets a breakaway for a goal vs. Denton Ryan./ Source: KAUZ Rider's Aaron Lange gets a breakaway for a goal vs. Denton Ryan./ Source: KAUZ
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Boys soccer 

District 5-5A 

Denton Ryan 0
Rider            2
RID: Aaron Lange, Grayson Ellett G each 

District 3-4A

Burkburnett  1
Hirschi        3

Girls soccer

District 5-5A 

Rider            0
Denton Ryan 1

District 3-4A 

Hirschi         1 
Burkburnett  0
HIR: Michinsi Montoya G 

