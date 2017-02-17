HS Softball scores and highlights: February 17 - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

HS Softball scores and highlights: February 17

By Quinton Walter, Sports Anchor, Reporter
City View's Andrea Wilson slides in safe for a run vs Iowa Park. / Source: KAUZ City View's Andrea Wilson slides in safe for a run vs Iowa Park. / Source: KAUZ
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Tournament of Champions

Dallas White 3
Rider           6

North Mesquite 2
Rider               0

Non District

City View  9
Iowa Park  2

Petrolia      7 
Springtown 2

