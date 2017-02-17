HS Basketball scores and highlights: February 17 - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

HS Basketball scores and highlights: February 17

By Adam Ostrow, Sports Anchor
Tatum Veitenheimer during introductions for Windthorst vs. Lindsay. /Source: KAUZ Tatum Veitenheimer during introductions for Windthorst vs. Lindsay. /Source: KAUZ
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Girls

Reg. I-3A Area Rd.

#10 Bowie  66
Stanton      39
BOW: Kamryn Cantwell 30 pts

Reg. Qtrs: Bowie vs Colorado City, TBD

Reg. II-2A Area Rd.

#7 Windthorst  70
Lindsay            38
WIN: Tatum Veitenheimer 29 pts, Grace Hoegger 13 - Watch highlights above!

Reg. Qtrs: Windthorst vs #13 Hico, TBD

Archer City  29
#5 Bells       40

Reg. I-1A Area Rd.

Knox City   33
Whitharral  56

Reg. III-1A Area Rd.

Iredell         47
Newcastle  54
NEW: Holly Manos 20 pts, Nicole Martinez 16

Newcastle vs #13 Lipan, TBD

Bellevue  48
Fruitvale  41

Bellevue vs #2 Dodd City, TBD

Boys

TAPPS 1A Bi-District

Wichita Christian              44
San Angelo Cornerstone  60

District 9-2A Tiebreaker

Seymour  29
Olney       42 - Watch highlights on the right!

Olney gets 3rd seed, Seymour is 4th

District 21-1A Tiebreaker

Forestburg  49
Bellevue      64

