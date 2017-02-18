Day two of Iwo Jima reunion concludes

Day two of the Iwo Jima reunion concluded with dinner at the Wellington Banquet & Conference center.

The day started off with a reenactment of the famous Mt. Suribachi flag raising.

The guest of honor for the event is Medal of Honor recipient Hershel "Woody" Williams. Williams received the Medal of Honor for his bravery in the Battle of Iwo Jima.

Williams said he wears the medal not to represent what did but he said it represents something more important.

"Wearing it on behalf of those who did not get to come home," Williams said. "Who gave their lives so we can be free."

He said events like the Iwo Jima reunion are always a "good time." He hopes to inspire more people to join the military service and "serve" their country.

"I'm always thrilled that people would use me as a role model or as an example," said Williams.

The Iwo Jima reunion will wrap up tomorrow with a memorial service.

