Financial aid seminar helps first generation college students

Midwestern State University held an event to encourage first generation Latino high school graduates to attend college.

The event was put on by the Wichita Falls organization Cafe Con Leche. An MSU representative Mario Ramirez said the event helped ease the burden for many students who get discouraged filling out financial aid forms.

"If we help them with scholarships and we help them with financial aid, then they move on to go to college and hopefully graduate," said Ramirez.

He also said it helps students fill out scholarship applications for those who seek extra funds.

"It's just a continuous program they move on to make sure our students here at Wichita Falls ISD are graduating, our organizations are in charge of that process," Ramirez said.

That was Cafe Con Leche's fifth and last financial aid seminar event this year. Ramirez said can still get one-on-one help if they reach out to the organization.

