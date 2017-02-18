MSU Basketball Roundup

Balanced offensive attack carries Mustangs to win on Senior Day

Midwestern State used a balanced offensive attack with five players scoring in double figures to snap a six-game losing skid with an 89-72 win over Western New Mexico on Senior Day Saturday at D.L. Ligon Coliseum.



After taking a two-point lead at halftime, Midwestern State (14-12, 7-10 LSC) shot 53.3 percent in the second half, using an 18-6 run to grab a 73-58 advantage with 9:11 remaining in the game.



Western New Mexico (2-22, 0-16 LSC) erased a nine-point deficit just over three minutes into the second half to pull within 55-52 before Midwestern put together its run with WNMU being held to just 32.4 percent from the floor in the final 20 minutes.



MSU continued to pull away down the stretch with a Brandon Neel three-pointer giving the Maroon and Gold a 20-point advantage at 84-64 with 5:31 to play. A jumper by Magnus Richards one minute later gave MSU its biggest lead of the afternoon at 87-66 before going on to post the 89-72 win.



It was a back-and-forth affair in the first half with neither team able to take more than a four-point lead with the period consisting of 12 lead changes and nine ties. A Neel jumper with three seconds left on the clock gave MSU a 46-44 lead at the break.

Taylor, Queen pace Mustangs to win on Senior Day

Whitney Taylor posted her fifth 20-point game of the season with 21 points while Avery Queen notched her first career double-double with 17 points and 12 rebounds to lead Midwestern State to an 86-73 win over Western New Mexico on Senior Day Saturday afternoon at D.L. Ligon Coliseum.



Despite the win, Midwestern State was denied a sixth-straight appearance in the Lone Star Conference Tournament as Texas A&M-Kingsville clinched the eighth and final berth into the postseason tournament. The Javelinas remained two games ahead of the Mustangs and would advance to the tournament in the case of a tiebreaker with more wins over higher-ranked teams in the league.



Midwestern State (8-16, 5-13 LSC) shot 78.6 percent from the floor for a season-high 28 points in the first quarter, taking a 28-13 advantage after the first 10 minutes of action. Taylor scored nine of her 21 points in the opening quarter with MSU controlling the paint with a 20-2 advantage.



Western New Mexico (4-21, 0-18 LSC) began the second quarter on an 11-2 run as MSU went scoreless for nearly four minutes to help the visitors pull within six at 30-24 with 6:24 remaining in the half. Midwestern closed out the half on a 10-0 run with five different Mustangs scoring during the spurt to claim a 45-28 halftime lead.



Midwestern State held a double-digit lead the entire second half, taking its largest lead of the game of 19 points less than one minute into the third quarter before recording an 86-73 victory.

