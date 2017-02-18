Falcons score late to avoid series sweep against Mustangs

UT Permian Basin denied Midwestern State a series sweep Saturday afternoon at Mustangs Park as the Falcons belted out seven hits and six runs in the final two innings to earn a 6-0 shutout in the series finale.



Lizzie Souza broke a scoreless contest in the top of the sixth with a leadoff solo homer to left field to put UT Permian Basin (2-11, 1-2 LSC) in front. With two outs, the Falcons loaded the bases after back-to-back singles and a walk before an RBI single through the right side for Samantha Rodriguez stretched the UTPB lead to 2-0.



Midwestern State (8-7, 2-1 LSC) looked to cut into its deficit in the bottom half of the inning with Taylor Brintzenhoff reaching third following a fielder's choice and a single for Taylor Mordecai. However, the Mustangs were unable to plate one in the frame, stranding four runners in scoring position for the game.



The Falcons extended their lead in the seventh with UTPB putting two runners on with no outs following a hit by pitch and a walk. Adrianna Berzoza brought in the first run of the inning on a double to right center before Chelsae Faries followed with an RBI single for a 4-0 UTPB lead. Following a Faries steal at second, Berzoza came home on the throw before an RBI single for Sloan Springfield capped off the four-run inning for the Falcons.



The Mustangs were unable to threaten in the seventh with UTPB posting the shutout win.

