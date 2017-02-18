Nighthawks start season 1-0 with win over Barnstormers - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Nighthawks start season 1-0 with win over Barnstormers

By Quinton Walter, Sports Anchor, Reporter
Charles McCullum scans the field against the Iowa Barnstormers. / Source: KAUZ Charles McCullum scans the field against the Iowa Barnstormers. / Source: KAUZ
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

IFL Football

Iowa Barnstormers           53
Wichita Falls Nighthawks  68
Final

