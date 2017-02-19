2 injured in wreck on TX-240 and Airport Drive - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

2 injured in wreck on TX-240 and Airport Drive

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
Connect
(Source: KAUZ) (Source: KAUZ)
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Two people are recovering following an accident Sunday afternoon in Wichita Falls. 

Just before 12:30 p.m. officers were called out to TX-240 and Airport Drive for a pin in. 

Police said a truck was heading northbound on TX-240, which has a yellow flashing light when a white SUV headed westbound on Airport Drive collided with the truck.

The driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the truck was not taken to the hospital by ambulance. He was picked up by a third party at the scene. 

Officers redirected traffic while the scene was cleaned up and the vehicles were towed away.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved
 

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • Mom who went to classes with quadriplegic son gets MBA

    Mom who went to classes with quadriplegic son gets MBA

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 12:45 AM EDT2017-05-24 04:45:15 GMT
    Wednesday, May 24 2017 12:45 AM EDT2017-05-24 04:45:15 GMT
    A Southern California university has granted a surprise honorary degree to the mother of a quadriplegic student after she attended every class and took notes for him while he earned his MBA.
    A Southern California university has granted a surprise honorary degree to the mother of a quadriplegic student after she attended every class and took notes for him while he earned his MBA.

  • Counselor's advice for parents talking to kids about terrorism

    Counselor's advice for parents talking to kids about terrorism

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 12:18 AM EDT2017-05-24 04:18:28 GMT
    (Source:KAUZ)(Source:KAUZ)

    Following a suicide bomber attacking fans at a concert in Manchester that many feel targeted children, some parents are now wondering how they should talk to kids about situations like this.

    Following a suicide bomber attacking fans at a concert in Manchester that many feel targeted children, some parents are now wondering how they should talk to kids about situations like this.

  • Breast cancer linked to one alcoholic drink daily

    Breast cancer linked to one alcoholic drink daily

    Tuesday, May 23 2017 8:22 PM EDT2017-05-24 00:22:48 GMT
    Wednesday, May 24 2017 12:06 AM EDT2017-05-24 04:06:20 GMT

    There's bad news and good news from a new comprehensive study about women, breast cancer, alcohol and exercise. 

    There's bad news and good news from a new comprehensive study about women, breast cancer, alcohol and exercise. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly