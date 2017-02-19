2 injured in wreck on TX-240 and Airport Drive

Two people are recovering following an accident Sunday afternoon in Wichita Falls.

Just before 12:30 p.m. officers were called out to TX-240 and Airport Drive for a pin in.

Police said a truck was heading northbound on TX-240, which has a yellow flashing light when a white SUV headed westbound on Airport Drive collided with the truck.

The driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the truck was not taken to the hospital by ambulance. He was picked up by a third party at the scene.

Officers redirected traffic while the scene was cleaned up and the vehicles were towed away.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved

