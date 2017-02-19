Before the rain made its way into Wichita Falls Sunday evening, one family's yard looked like the storm had already passed.

Several water service calls were made overnight in Wichita Falls.

We tracked 17 from around midnight throughout Sunday afternoon.

A map of all the calls can be seen below.

Most of them were from homes northwest of Kell Boulevard.

Affected areas included the 2200 block of Seymour Highway, 2800 block of Holliday Road, 2800 block of Roanoke, and the 2000 block of Wenonah Avenue.

That is where Jeremy Miller lives.

Miller said around 6:30 p.m. Saturday he and his family walked their dogs around the neighborhood. When they came back home he said the front yard was visibly saturated and water was flowing down the curb.

Miller went inside his home and checked his water pressure. There was no problem with it, but he knew the water in his yard and on the street was not normal.

So, he put in a call to see what was going on and said by 11:00 p.m. no one had shown up. He called a second time and he was told gentleman handling the calls was behind.

Miller headed to work his overnight shift and came home at 7:00 a.m. to shower. That is when he discovered his water had been turned off.

City employees with the Water Distribution Department came back to his home late Sunday morning and restored water to Miller's outdoor spigot. But water has not been restored inside his home.

Miller contacted a plumber who said the house would likely be without water until sometime Monday.

We have put calls into the Public Works Department, Water Department, and Wichita Falls Fire Department. City offices are not open during the weekend and fire officials said an update is unlikely to come before Tuesday due to the holiday.

Stay with Newschannel 6 as we continue to follow this story.

Samantha Forester, Newschannel 6

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved