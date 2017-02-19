Man rushed to hospital with gunshot wound to the face - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Man rushed to hospital with gunshot wound to the face

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Newschannel 6 is working to learn more about a shooting that ended with a man being rushed to the hospital. 

Wichita Falls Police said they received a call just before 5:00 p.m. about gunshots in the 800 block of Chance Street. 

Officers said the man was shot in the face. 

At last check, he was in stable condition at the hospital. 

Police were not able to confirm if there were any suspects or if the injury was self-inflicted. 

