Vernon man killed in Sunday morning accident

By Jarred Burk, Digital Content Manager
CHILLICOTHE, TX (KAUZ) -

A 23-year-old Vernon man was killed in an early morning crash on Sunday.

Kale Dewayne Akers was driving his 2013 Ford pickup on FM 924 near Chillicothe around 2 a.m. on Sunday when it left the road and hit a cement culvert sending the truck rolling, and ejecting Akers. His passenger suffered non-life threatening injuries in the crash.

Neither occupant were wearing their seatbelt. Texas DPS is investigating the crash.

