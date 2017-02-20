Supreme Court weighs case of Mexican boy slain across border - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Supreme Court weighs case of Mexican boy slain across border

Source RNN Source RNN

By MARK SHERMAN
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - Sixty feet and the U.S-Mexico border separated the unarmed, 15-year-old Mexican boy and the U.S. Border Patrol agent who killed him with a gunshot to the head in June 2010.

U.S. officials chose not to prosecute Agent Jesus Mesa Jr. and the Obama administration refused a request to extradite him so that he could face criminal charges in Mexico. When the parents of Sergio Adrian Hernandez Guereca tried to sue Mesa in an American court for violating their son's rights, federal judges dismissed their claims.

The Supreme Court is hearing the parents' appeal on Tuesday. Their lawyers say it's the family's last hope for some measure of justice.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • 23 million more uninsured with GOP health bill, analysts say

    23 million more uninsured with GOP health bill, analysts say

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 7:34 PM EDT2017-05-24 23:34:39 GMT
    Wednesday, May 24 2017 7:34 PM EDT2017-05-24 23:34:39 GMT

    The Congressional Budget Office planned to release its estimate Wednesday of what impact the GOP's House-passed health care overhaul would have on coverage and premiums.

    The Congressional Budget Office planned to release its estimate Wednesday of what impact the GOP's House-passed health care overhaul would have on coverage and premiums.

  • 8 guards, 7 inmates injured in California prison brawl

    8 guards, 7 inmates injured in California prison brawl

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 6:57 PM EDT2017-05-24 22:57:13 GMT
    Wednesday, May 24 2017 7:30 PM EDT2017-05-24 23:30:26 GMT

    Officials said that inmates refused to break up the original fight, and several prisoners jumped in and attacked guards.

    Officials said that inmates refused to break up the original fight, and several prisoners jumped in and attacked guards.

  • Wichita Falls art district is growing with downtown

    Wichita Falls art district is growing with downtown

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 7:27 PM EDT2017-05-24 23:27:37 GMT
    9th Street Studios Mural9th Street Studios Mural

    An artist from Tulsa, Oklahoma is in Wichita Falls to paint a mural on the side of the 9th Street Studios building downtown.

    An artist from Tulsa, Oklahoma is in Wichita Falls to paint a mural on the side of the 9th Street Studios building downtown.

    •   
Powered by Frankly