California police officer killed in shooting after responding to accident

A police officer in Whittier, California has died and another one has been injured in a shooting on Monday.

Local reports said the two officers were responding after reports that a vehicle had collided with multiple other vehicles. As they arrived on scene the driver of the vehicle involved began firing at the officers. Officers returned fire and shot the suspect. All three were transported to nearby hospitals.

At a press conference about two hours later, officials said one of the officers had died from his wounds.

Reports said that officers described the suspect as a gang member but no other reasoning for the attack has been released.

