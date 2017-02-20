Wichita Falls man tased, arrested after leading police on short - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Wichita Falls man tased, arrested after leading police on short pursuit

By Jarred Burk, Digital Content Manager
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

A Wichita Falls man was tased and arrested after a brief pursuit in a neighborhood last Friday.

Police were responding to reports of a suspicious vehicle driving recklessly in the 1600 block of 14th Street around 12:45 Friday morning. When they arrived they witnessed a truck being driven by a man later identified as 41-year-old Antonio Rosales, spinning his tires in a driveway. When police attempted to make contact with Rosales he sped away.

A pursuit which lasted about four minutes ended back at the original home where it started. Police boxed in the truck to keep Rosales from escaping again. He then put his truck in reverse and rammed the cruiser three times while the officer was getting out of the car. Other officers approached the vehicle and after refusing to follow commands, Rosales was tased and arrested.

Rosales has been charged with Aggravated Assault - Public Servant, Evading Arrest/Detention – Vehicle, Driving While Intoxicated.

