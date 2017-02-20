A quick shower leads to the arrest of a burglar in Wichita Falls - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

A quick shower leads to the arrest of a burglar in Wichita Falls

By Jarred Burk, Digital Content Manager
Bio
Connect
Biography
Source WFPD Source WFPD
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

A Burkburnett man is in jail after getting caught taking a shower in a home that wasn’t his.

Police responded to a burglary in progress on Grant Gill. When they arrived, the homeowner said they had arrived home and heard someone in their bathroom taking a shower. Police witnessed signs of forced entry and entered the residence.

They found 37-year-old Brad Vaughan in a bedroom wearing only a pair of Betty Boop pajama bottoms which belonged to one of the residents at the home. His clothes were on the floor.

The residents of the home said they did not know Vaughan and he did not have permission to be there. He was arrested and charged with burglary of a habitation.

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • From fame to shame: Playmate to do time scrubbing graffiti

    From fame to shame: Playmate to do time scrubbing graffiti

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 11:15 PM EDT2017-05-25 03:15:56 GMT
    Wednesday, May 24 2017 11:15 PM EDT2017-05-25 03:15:56 GMT

    A Playboy centerfold who snapped a photo of a naked 71-year-old woman in a gym locker room and posted it on social media with insults about the woman's body is expected to appear in court to resolve a criminal...

    A Playboy centerfold who snapped a photo of a naked 71-year-old woman in a gym locker room and posted it on social media with insults about the woman's body is expected to appear in court to resolve a criminal charge in Los Angeles.

  • 23 million more uninsured with GOP health bill, analysts say

    23 million more uninsured with GOP health bill, analysts say

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 11:14 PM EDT2017-05-25 03:14:59 GMT
    Wednesday, May 24 2017 11:14 PM EDT2017-05-25 03:14:59 GMT

    The Congressional Budget Office planned to release its estimate Wednesday of what impact the GOP's House-passed health care overhaul would have on coverage and premiums.

    The Congressional Budget Office planned to release its estimate Wednesday of what impact the GOP's House-passed health care overhaul would have on coverage and premiums.

  • Foreign meetings omitted from Sessions' security clearance

    Foreign meetings omitted from Sessions' security clearance

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 11:14 PM EDT2017-05-25 03:14:52 GMT
    Wednesday, May 24 2017 11:14 PM EDT2017-05-25 03:14:52 GMT
    The ranking Democrat on the House intelligence committee says the panel will be issuing subpoenas to get former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn to cooperate with its investigation into Russian activities...
    The ranking Democrat on the House intelligence committee says the panel will be issuing subpoenas to get former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn to cooperate with its investigation into Russian activities during the 2016 election.
    •   
Powered by Frankly