A quick shower leads to the arrest of a burglar in Wichita Falls

A Burkburnett man is in jail after getting caught taking a shower in a home that wasn’t his.

Police responded to a burglary in progress on Grant Gill. When they arrived, the homeowner said they had arrived home and heard someone in their bathroom taking a shower. Police witnessed signs of forced entry and entered the residence.

They found 37-year-old Brad Vaughan in a bedroom wearing only a pair of Betty Boop pajama bottoms which belonged to one of the residents at the home. His clothes were on the floor.

The residents of the home said they did not know Vaughan and he did not have permission to be there. He was arrested and charged with burglary of a habitation.