Local cat fighting for his life after having tailed ripped off - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Local cat fighting for his life after having tailed ripped off

By Alex Achten, Reporter
Connect
Lucky K. the cat Lucky K. the cat
WICHITA COUNTY, TX (KAUZ) -

A local cat is fighting for it's life after having it's tail and three vertebra ripped off.
James Lehman was at work opening up when he saw a box with a cat inside.
When he got closer, he noticed there was blood all over his backside and he had no tail.
After surgery and treatment, the furry little guy is still fighting for his life.
Lucky K. loves to pur and cuddle in your arms.
He got his name for surviving what Veterinarian Ben Slaybaugh believes was an act of animal cruelty when he had his tail and three vertebra ripped off, exposing his lower colon.
Slaybaugh cannot envision a relaistic scenario where it could have been an accident.
    "I can't think of any other way," Slaybaugh said. The only way I can think to do this would be if somebody was spinning the cat around by his tail and it just came off."
Lehman and Sarah Bayley were at the right place at the right time.
The couple does not understand how someone could do that to such a loving cat.
    "Most animals, you figure if that happens to them, they are not going to want to be associated with anybody," Lehman said. "And he loves everybody."
    "He is amazing," Bayley said.
Lucky K. has overcome the odds to still be alive.
    "Him basically surviving this is telling the person that abused him look, you didn't succeed," Lehman said. "I'm still here. I'm gonna live my life."
But he is no where near out of the woods.
    "If he doesn't have a bowel movement, at some point it will get toxic and then he will start throwing up," Slaybaugh said.
Slaybaugh has a message to who ever might be responsible.
    "If somebody out there is doing this and is watching, stop," Slaybaugh said. "Stop. It's just so cruel."
Lehman and Bayley tell Newschannel 6 they contacted Iowa Park Animal Control regarding the cat, but they were unable to do anything becuase the incident happened outside city limits.
We reached out to the city manager who confirmed there was nothing they could do.
The couple said they also reached out to the Wichita County Humane Society.
They said the organization could not help and would put the cat down if they received it.
However, the Humane Society told us they were never contacted and would like to help anyway they can.
There is a GoFundMe page setup for Lucky's medical bills.
To access the page, click here.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ News All Rights Reserved

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • 23 million more uninsured with GOP health bill, analysts say

    23 million more uninsured with GOP health bill, analysts say

    Thursday, May 25 2017 2:26 AM EDT2017-05-25 06:26:43 GMT
    Thursday, May 25 2017 2:26 AM EDT2017-05-25 06:26:43 GMT

    The Congressional Budget Office planned to release its estimate Wednesday of what impact the GOP's House-passed health care overhaul would have on coverage and premiums.

    The Congressional Budget Office planned to release its estimate Wednesday of what impact the GOP's House-passed health care overhaul would have on coverage and premiums.

  • Foreign meetings omitted from Sessions' security clearance

    Foreign meetings omitted from Sessions' security clearance

    Thursday, May 25 2017 2:24 AM EDT2017-05-25 06:24:52 GMT
    Thursday, May 25 2017 2:24 AM EDT2017-05-25 06:24:52 GMT
    The ranking Democrat on the House intelligence committee says the panel will be issuing subpoenas to get former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn to cooperate with its investigation into Russian activities...
    The ranking Democrat on the House intelligence committee says the panel will be issuing subpoenas to get former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn to cooperate with its investigation into Russian activities during the 2016 election.

  • From fame to shame: Playmate to do time scrubbing graffiti

    From fame to shame: Playmate to do time scrubbing graffiti

    Thursday, May 25 2017 1:56 AM EDT2017-05-25 05:56:15 GMT
    Thursday, May 25 2017 1:56 AM EDT2017-05-25 05:56:15 GMT

    A Playboy centerfold who snapped a photo of a naked 71-year-old woman in a gym locker room and posted it on social media with insults about the woman's body is expected to appear in court to resolve a criminal...

    A Playboy centerfold who snapped a photo of a naked 71-year-old woman in a gym locker room and posted it on social media with insults about the woman's body is expected to appear in court to resolve a criminal charge in Los Angeles.

    •   
Powered by Frankly