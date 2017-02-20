Local cat fighting for his life after having tailed ripped off

A local cat is fighting for it's life after having it's tail and three vertebra ripped off.

James Lehman was at work opening up when he saw a box with a cat inside.

When he got closer, he noticed there was blood all over his backside and he had no tail.

After surgery and treatment, the furry little guy is still fighting for his life.

Lucky K. loves to pur and cuddle in your arms.

He got his name for surviving what Veterinarian Ben Slaybaugh believes was an act of animal cruelty when he had his tail and three vertebra ripped off, exposing his lower colon.

Slaybaugh cannot envision a relaistic scenario where it could have been an accident.

"I can't think of any other way," Slaybaugh said. The only way I can think to do this would be if somebody was spinning the cat around by his tail and it just came off."

Lehman and Sarah Bayley were at the right place at the right time.

The couple does not understand how someone could do that to such a loving cat.

"Most animals, you figure if that happens to them, they are not going to want to be associated with anybody," Lehman said. "And he loves everybody."

"He is amazing," Bayley said.

Lucky K. has overcome the odds to still be alive.

"Him basically surviving this is telling the person that abused him look, you didn't succeed," Lehman said. "I'm still here. I'm gonna live my life."

But he is no where near out of the woods.

"If he doesn't have a bowel movement, at some point it will get toxic and then he will start throwing up," Slaybaugh said.

Slaybaugh has a message to who ever might be responsible.

"If somebody out there is doing this and is watching, stop," Slaybaugh said. "Stop. It's just so cruel."

Lehman and Bayley tell Newschannel 6 they contacted Iowa Park Animal Control regarding the cat, but they were unable to do anything becuase the incident happened outside city limits.

We reached out to the city manager who confirmed there was nothing they could do.

The couple said they also reached out to the Wichita County Humane Society.

They said the organization could not help and would put the cat down if they received it.

However, the Humane Society told us they were never contacted and would like to help anyway they can.

There is a GoFundMe page setup for Lucky's medical bills.

