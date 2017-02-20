HS Basketball playoff scores and highlights: February 20 - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

HS Basketball playoff scores and highlights: February 20

By Quinton Walter, Sports Anchor, Reporter
Girls

Reg. III-1A Quarterfinals

Bellevue         21
#2 Dodd City  96

Boys

Reg. I-4A Bi-District

Iowa Park      43
#4 Ab. Wylie  78

Reg. I-3A Bi-District

#5 Brock  73
City View  56 (Watch Highlights here!)

Reg. II-2A Bi-District

De Leon   47
Seymour  53
SEY: Trailed 37-32 entering 4th

Seymour vs Poolville/Sam Rayburn winner, TBD

Olney          58
Goldthwaite  50

Olney vs #1 Muenster, TBD

Reg. I-1A Bi-District

Paducah   65
Knox City  52 (Watch Highlights here!)
KC: Tyler Harvey 21 pts

Reg. III-1A Bi-District

Throckmorton  46
Gorman           57

HS Baseball

Vernon     3
Henrietta  2

HS Softball

Petrolia   2
Decatur  5

