Mustangs struggle with greens in first round at Rattler Invitational

Severe overnight thunderstorms forced a delay eventually shortening the St. Mary's Rattler Invitational to 36 holes.



Midwestern State struggled on the greens to fire a 17-over 305 in Monday's opening round at the par-72, 6,937-yard course at The Dominion Country Club.



"Three inches of rain fell yester and there were tornadoes in the area," MSU coach Jeff Ray said. "With all of that, the golf course was in pretty good condition except for the bunkers which were put out of play."



Players were allowed to lift, clean and play the ball a full club length out of the bunker which permitted for a change in style of play as 10 players shot par-or-better paced by leader Joaquin Arguelles (Dallas Baptist), who fired a 4-under 68.



"We struggled mostly with putting," Ray said. "The greens were bumpy and we were kinda rusty for the start of the semester. We just didn't play well."



Senior Jared Baker was the exception as he tied for fifth carding birdies on his first two holes then settled in for pars on 15 of his last 16 holes for a 1-under 71.



"Jared had a great ball striking day, but didn't putt well at all either," Ray said. "He had just one bad shot all day that cost him a stroke, but he could have easily been 6-under."



Junior Trip Hobson logged two birdies of his own to finish with a 3-over 75, while senior Thomas Smith (76/+4) and junior Dominick Haskins (83/+11) notched MSU's final two team countable rounds sitting tied for 38th and 74th, respectively.



Senior Luke Thomas carded a 16-over 88 to tie for 85th while sophomore Simon Ospina scored a 10-over 82 to tie for 69th competing as an individual medalist only.



"We gave away too many strokes on the green," Ray said. "Hopefully tomorrow we'll be able to make adjustments to do better."



Henderson State (Ark.) tops the team leader board with a 2-over 290 holding a two stroke lead over Northeastern State (Okla.).



The final round begins with a shotgun start Tuesday at 8 a.m.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ Sports/MSU Athletic Communications All Rights Reserved

