Downtown WF looks to attract MSU students - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Downtown WF looks to attract MSU students

By Ian Klein, Reporter
Connect
Downtown WF looks to attract MSU students Downtown WF looks to attract MSU students

WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -- The city of Wichita Falls is trying to discover ways to create a downtown atmosphere that would appeal to college students, particularly at Midwestern State University.

This is a relationship that both the city and MSU students have been trying to develop for a while.

Recently, Wichita Falls Mayor Stephen Santellana asked MSU students what they like to see more of here in Wichita Falls.

Their answer, more things to do downtown.

Currently this streets in downtown Wichita Falls sit quite with many building empty and for sale.

But Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce President Henry Florsheim hopes by working with MSU that can soon change.

“There are a lot of people here that would say they love MSU, but I don't think anyone would really say this has a college town feel here in Wichita falls but we can change that if we want to,” said Florsheim.

As the university continues to grow, bringing nearly 6,000 students to the city each year, MSU President Dr. Suzanne Shipley agrees that by growing the downtown it gives student more to do on the weekend.

Shipley recently announced the idea of an on campus stadium.

Something she thinks can help create a better connection with the city.

Shipley said, “The city will come here make the campus its home and so you build a stronger link between alumni students business interests and the whole community gets into the excitement.”

Florshiem thinks an on campus stadium could be the best thing to connect the university with businesses down town.

“I guarantee that I can get one hundred businesses or more to set up a tailgate all day,” said Florshiem.

 Hoping it will create a great college football environment for the city.

MSU tells us that talks of a stadium are still in the very early stages.

As for downtown, they hope to create more places for students to live as well as bringing in more restaurants and shops for the community to enjoy.

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • Congressional candidate charged after reporter says he was 'body-slammed'

    Congressional candidate charged after reporter says he was 'body-slammed'

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 9:21 PM EDT2017-05-25 01:21:06 GMT
    Thursday, May 25 2017 5:48 AM EDT2017-05-25 09:48:15 GMT
    Gianforte is running for the seat vacant when Ryan Zinke became head of the Department of the Interior. (Source: AP/Bobby Caina Calvan)Gianforte is running for the seat vacant when Ryan Zinke became head of the Department of the Interior. (Source: AP/Bobby Caina Calvan)

    A reporter for The Guardian says he was body slammed by a candidate for Congress.

    A reporter for The Guardian says he was body slammed by a candidate for Congress.

  • From fame to shame: Playmate to do time scrubbing graffiti

    From fame to shame: Playmate to do time scrubbing graffiti

    Thursday, May 25 2017 5:45 AM EDT2017-05-25 09:45:41 GMT
    Thursday, May 25 2017 5:45 AM EDT2017-05-25 09:45:41 GMT

    A Playboy centerfold who snapped a photo of a naked 71-year-old woman in a gym locker room and posted it on social media with insults about the woman's body is expected to appear in court to resolve a criminal...

    A Playboy centerfold who snapped a photo of a naked 71-year-old woman in a gym locker room and posted it on social media with insults about the woman's body is expected to appear in court to resolve a criminal charge in Los Angeles.

  • Foreign meetings omitted from Sessions' security clearance

    Foreign meetings omitted from Sessions' security clearance

    Thursday, May 25 2017 5:36 AM EDT2017-05-25 09:36:19 GMT
    Thursday, May 25 2017 5:36 AM EDT2017-05-25 09:36:19 GMT
    The ranking Democrat on the House intelligence committee says the panel will be issuing subpoenas to get former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn to cooperate with its investigation into Russian activities...
    The ranking Democrat on the House intelligence committee says the panel will be issuing subpoenas to get former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn to cooperate with its investigation into Russian activities during the 2016 election.
    •   
Powered by Frankly