2 Texas death row inmates lose at US Supreme Court

By MICHAEL GRACZYK

Associated Press

HOUSTON (AP) - Two men on death row for separate slayings in the Dallas-Fort Worth area have lost appeals before the U.S. Supreme Court.

The justices, without comment Monday, have refused to review the cases of 52-year-old Joseph Lave and 54-year-old Juan Segundo.

Lave was condemned for the November 1992 robbery at a suburban Dallas sporting goods store where two 18-year-old employees - Justin Marquart and Frederick Banzhaf - were fatally bludgeoned with a hammer and nearly decapitated.

Segundo was arrested nearly 19 years after an 11-year-old Fort Worth girl was raped and strangled in her home in 1986. A DNA match in a national database in 2005 tied Segundo to the slaying of Vanessa Villa.

Neither man has an execution date.

