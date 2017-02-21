Wichita Falls City Council passes cell phone ordinance

Drivers in Wichita Falls will no longer be able to use their phones while driving.

The council unanimously passed an ordinance banning the use of cell phones while driving in the city of Wichita Falls. Drivers will still be allowed to use handsfree devices while driving. The ban exempts First Responders who are on or are using their phones for official business.

If a driver is caught using their mobile device while behind the wheel they will face a fine of $500.

The ban goes into effect in 30 days (March 21st).